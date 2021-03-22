Burglar jailed after stealing from Datchet car showroom

A man has been jailed for burgling a Datchet car showroom and his ex-girlfriend's Slough home.

Jamie Matthews, aged 29, has been jailed for four years and ten months after he pleaded guilty to three charges of burglary at Isleworth Crown Court.

On December 9, 2019, Matthews entered his ex-girlfriend's home in Slough, stealing electronics and jewellery worth £1,250.

He also stole the keys to her car, which he used two weeks later when he burgled a car sales showroom in Datchet on Christmas Eve.

He was also charged with a third burglary which took place in Isleworth.

Matthews was arrested in January 2020 and went on to plead guilty to all three charges.

Investigator Lynn Brandon, based at Slough police station, said: “Matthews targeted a property he knew well and callously stole from someone he had previously been in a relationship with.

“He thought he could get away with his offending but we were determined to bring him before the courts and face up to his actions.

“We know the impact burglaries have on victims and the wider community and we will continue to do all we can to prosecute those who cause this kind of harm.”