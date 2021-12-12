SITE INDEX

    • Road closed after crash in Datchet

    Adrian Williams

    London Road in Datchet is closed after a serious collision between a motorcycle and a car.

    The road is likely to be closed until about 10pm tonight (Sunday, December 12).

    If anyone has any footage or information about the collision, contact the Thames Valley Police, quoting reference number 1246.

    Datchet

