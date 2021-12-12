Road closed after crash in Datchet

09:16PM, Sunday 12 December 2021
London Road in Datchet is closed after a serious collision between a motorcycle and a car.
The road is likely to be closed until about 10pm tonight (Sunday, December 12).
If anyone has any footage or information about the collision, contact the Thames Valley Police, quoting reference number 1246.
