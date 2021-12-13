Motorcyclist dies following collision in Datchet

A man in his forties has died following a collision in Datchet on Sunday afternoon involving a motorcyclist and a Mini Cooper driver.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place in London Road, near to the junction of Montrose Avenue, at about 4.10pm yesterday (Sunday, December 12).

The rider of a black Yamaha R6 motorcycle and the driver of a red Mini Cooper were involved in the incident. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Thames Valley Police has said that the man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The occupants of the car did not sustain any injuries.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Darren Brown, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts remain with the family and friends of the motorcyclist at this difficult time.

“We are carrying out an investigation into this incident and are appealing for any witnesses to please come forward.

“Further, if any motorists have dash cams and were in the area around the time of this incident, I’d please ask you to check any footage in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210560662.”