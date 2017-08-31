Thu, 31
Councillor says travellers in Dedworth have been served with notice to leave site

Travellers who pitched up in Dedworth on Monday are ‘in the process of leaving’, according to a Royal Borough councillor.

Cllr Wisdom Da Costa (Ind, Clewer North) said the travellers were issued with a notice this morning (Thursday) to leave the land near Whiteley and have been given until midday to vacate the site.

In a Facebook post he said: “This has been a great example of the community, police and council working as a team.”

