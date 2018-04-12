Dedworth men sentenced following Goswell Hill assault

Two men form Dedworth have been sentenced following an incident in Goswell Hill which saw the victim receive life changing injuries.

Adam Robson, of Stuart Way, Dedworth, has been jailed for breaking a man’s jaw and witness intimidation.

The 21-year-old was sentenced to two years and two months imprisonment for grievous bodily harm and two months imprisonment to run consecutively for witness intimation at Reading Crown Court on Friday, April 6.

At around 1.30am on Saturday, December 30, Robson had been drinking with the victim, a 22-year-old man.

They were in the service road at Goswell Hill when Robson assaulted him by head butting him in the face causing his jaw to break in two places.

Following the assault Robson sent the victim intimidating and threatening messages via Facebook messenger with the intent of preventing him from reporting the matter to the police.

The next day, Robson’s friend, Fabio Coelho, sent intimidating messages to the victim and made a number of threats via social media platforms which the victim believed were aimed at getting him to withdraw his complaint to the police.

Coelho, 21, also of Stuart Way, Dedworth, was convicted of witness intimation at Slough Magistrates Court on January 22 and was sentenced to 12 weeks detention at a Young Offenders’ Institute, suspended for one year.

Both Robson and Coelho received restraining orders preventing them from contacting the victim or attending the street where he lives.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Claire Lloyd, of Maidenhead Investigation Hub, said: “The assault and subsequent witness intimidation were serious offences which have caused the victim and their family a great deal of anxiety over the last four months.

“The victim received life changing injuries as a result of the unprovoked attack visited upon him by Robson on what was supposed to have been a night out with friends.

“What followed the attack was a conscious and deliberate course of conduct by both Robson and Coelho via social media platforms to intimidate and discredit the victim. Both offenders showed no concern for the victim but instead 100 per cent interest in preserving Robson’s liberty and ensuring he would never face the consequences of his actions.

“Had it not been for the bravery of the victim and witnesses and their total belief in the judicial system, Robson and Coelho may not have received such reflective sentences. Thames Valley Police will always work tirelessly to secure convictions against those who take the law into their own hands and cause misery to innocent members of the public both in person and via social media.”

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, stated: “I am pleased this has been dealt with in a proactive and efficient manner by the judicial system and feel the sentence was appropriate considering the injuries I sustained.”