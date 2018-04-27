Police appeal for witnesses after man is assaulted in Dedworth

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Dedworth.

At 9.18pm on Friday, April 13, a man in his forties was involved in a verbal altercation with a man in his thirties, an open space on Foster Avenue near to the junction of Burton Way.

The man in his forties was then assaulted by the man in his thirties.

The victim was taken to Wexham Park Hospital, but he has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable James McNab, based at Maidenhead police station, said: "We are appealing for witnesses following this assault.

"We would ask anyone who has seen this incident to contact 101 quoting reference 43180110960".

John Lee, 39, of Burton Way, Windsor has been charged with GBH without intent in connection with the incident and has been remanded in custody after appearing at Slough Magistrates Court on Monday, April 16.