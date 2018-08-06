Firefighters have warned of the dangers of barbecues after a garage in Dedworth got set on fire.

A Slough crew and a Windsor crew were called to Dedworth Road in after the flames from a barbecue caused a garage to catch alight.

The fire got out of control when the blaze spread to the garage's roof.

Watch manager Phil Holdford warned residents to be careful when attending a barbecue and advised that they never place one against a wall.