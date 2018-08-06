SITE INDEX

Mon, 06
30 °C
Tue, 07
28 °C
Wed, 08
23 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Firefighters have warned of the dangers of barbecues after a garage in Dedworth got set on fire.

    George Roberts

    Firefighters tackle garage fire in Maidenhead

    Firefighters have warned of the dangers of barbecues after a garage in Dedworth got set on fire.

    A Slough crew and a Windsor crew were called to Dedworth Road in after the flames from a barbecue caused a garage to catch alight.

    The fire got out of control when the blaze spread to the garage's roof.

    Watch manager Phil Holdford warned residents to be careful when attending a barbecue and advised that they never place one against a wall.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved