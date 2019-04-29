Shoppers urged to be aware following distraction burglary in Dedworth

Shoppers have been urged to be alert following a distraction burglary in the car park of a Dedworth supermarket on Thursday, April 26.

According to a community neighbourhood alert, a woman had just put her shopping in the car when she was approached by a couple asking directions for Burnham at about 12.30pm.

The woman suggested to the couple - a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s - to ask inside the shop for directions.

She then got inside her car and drove home. She noticed an Asian male join them as she left the car park.

Later that day she received a text from her bank regarding fraud involving her debit card. She then realised that she could not locate her debit card and £125 had been taken from her account. There had also been a further attempt to withdraw £250 cash which failed.

All the successful purchases were via 'contactless'.

The card was taken from inside her purse which was inside her handbag on the passenger seat.

The neighbourhood alert said the victim was 'taken off guard' when she was asked for directions and is 'shocked' her debit card was taken 'in a matter of seconds'.

The woman is described as slim with dark long hair and was wearing blue torn jeans. The man was of chunky build with a large face.

Call 101 with any information.