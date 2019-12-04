Man sentenced for shoplifting alcohol from Dedworth Tesco

A man from Hounslow has been fined after attempting to leave Tesco in Dedworth with more than £840 worth of alcohol.

Victor Mitrus, 35, from West Way, appeared at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 29 and pleaded guilty to one count of shoplifting. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 in court costs.

The conviction relates to an incident on Friday, November 15 when Mitrus attempted to leave the Tesco store in Dedworth with two shopping bags full of alcohol to the value of more than £840.

He was arrested and charged with the offence on the same day.

Investigating officer PC Dan Terry, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “This theft, were it not prevented, would have led to a large loss to a local business in the run-up to Christmas.

“Not all offences like this can be dealt with as swiftly, but we would urge local businesses to be vigilant and report thefts promptly so police have time to respond and prevent the disappearance of suspects.”