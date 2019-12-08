Firefighters attend house fire in Dedworth

Fire services from Slough and Maidenhead were called to a house fire in Dedworth Road at 6:30pm last night (Saturday).

They remained at the scene for about two hours after the homeowners contacted the emergency services when they smelled burning coming from the roof.

The fire was caused by an electrical fault in the roof and firefighters had to access the scene via the ceiling.

Loft space was damaged during the blaze but the rest of the house was not, according to firefighters.

No one was injured in the fire.