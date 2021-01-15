Pest control ‘flea bomb’ leads to huge emergency response in Dedworth

12:53PM, Friday 15 January 2021
More than 30 firefighters descended on a block of flats in Dedworth this morning only to find out the property was being fumigated by a ‘flea bomb’.
Crews from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Sawyers Close at about 6am after residents heard smoke alarms going off in one of the flats.
Nobody was in the property when crews arrived but the occupant appeared with a key just before firefighters were due to force entry.
Crews discovered that a pest control ‘flea bomb’ had been set off in the property releasing a large amount of pesticide into the air.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Concerns have been raised by residents after they were ‘stopped and challenged’ by police when driving yesterday (Tuesday) for shopping and exercising.
The Royal Borough will move into the toughest tier of coronavirus restrictions from this weekend, it has been announced.