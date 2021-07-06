England-themed roundabout hastily repainted by council in Dedworth

A roundabout in Dedworth which was given a St George’s flag makeover has been hastily repainted by Windsor and Maidenhead council.

The mini-junction in Dedworth Road was decorated in red and white on Friday ahead of England’s Euro 2020 quarter-final showdown with Ukraine.

But within a matter of hours the local authority sent highways workers to remove the patriotic paint job.

Ed Wilson, a former councillor for Clewer South, told the Express: “The council seem to have over-reacted a little bit in terms of getting out there to tidy it up.

“I can understand why the council acted but the speed at which they removed the flags was something that has annoyed an awful lot of residents.”

He added: “Their service level is to remove anything which is racist or offensive within 18 hours and I can’t think there would be many people in Dedworth who think that’s racist or offensive.

“The council does owe residents an explanation as to why they went out so quickly to remove the thing.”

A spokesman for Windsor and Maidenhead council said the roundabout had to be painted for safety reasons.

A statement said: “While we had to repaint the roundabout for safety reasons because of the possibility of motorists being distracted, we do encourage the community to show their support for the national side during Euro 2020.

“There are safer ways to do this and we would ask people to use their own property to display the England colours.

“The council itself is showing its support for England ahead of their semi-final against Denmark by flying the St George’s flag from Maidenhead Town Hall and Windsor Guildhall from Wednesday morning.”