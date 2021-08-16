Windsor postmasters celebrate decades of service at the Post Office

A postmaster from Windsor who made sure his branch stayed open during the pandemic has celebrated a 30 year milestone.

Jaswant Johal (Jesse) became the postmaster of the Upper Vale Road Post Office branch in September 1990, working with his wife Deep.

The couple, who have been married for 50 years, originally took over the branch as a secondary project to their clothing business but after running two businesses for 11 years they decided to focus their sole attention on their Post Office.

During that time the husband and wife, who have six grown up children, have extended the branch three times. During the coronavirus pandemic, Jesse made sure it was open for his community and even introduced a delivery service for his elderly customers.

The 68-year-old said: "I am delighted to receive the long service award and will accept this award on behalf of my family who have supported me and helped run this store and post office for many years. I love my local community and I look forward to serving them for many more years.”

Although he reached his landmark in September he was only presented with his certificate this month due to restrictions.

Area manager Mary Chong who presented Jesse with his 30 years’ award said: “We are extremely grateful for Jesse’s commitment; he is an incredible asset to the business and has served his community for an amazing length of time.”

Dedworth Green postmaster Umesh Sanghani also celebrated 20 years' service with the company and was also presented his certificate.

The 59-year-old community stalwart became postmaster of the branch in June 2000.

He said: “I am delighted to receive the long service award, I could not have achieved this milestone without the support of wife Rashmi, she has been at my side throughout my career. I look forward to serving this community for many more years.”