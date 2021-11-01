Councillors discuss 450-home masterplan for Dedworth

'One of the biggest developments that Dedworth will have seen in a generation- will soon come forward – but what did residents think of the plans?

Wates Developments launched a series of consultations with locals, the council, and stakeholders earlier this year to find out their thoughts on their scheme to build new housing on land north and south of the A308 by Oakley Green Road.

Although no planning application has been submitted yet, they are hoping to erect 450 homes – 40 per cent of which will be affordable – a special education needs school for about 150 pupils, public open space, sports pitches, and community facilities.

Once the borough local plan is adopted, the land, known as AL21, will be taken out of the greenbelt – which has ‘very special circumstances’ protection.

Senior councillors at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, October 28, were presented the results of the consultation work via a stakeholder masterplan document to see what residents thought of the plans.

According to the document, it states residents were in ‘general support’ for the need of affordable family homes – while some were opposed to the plans because it will be built on greenbelt.

Concerns over traffic on the A308, Dedworth Road, and Old Maidenhead Road were also raised. Wates say an increase in vehicle movements is expected but is 'unlikely' to result in severe harm to the highways.

To help with access from the north to the south of the site, a new signal-controlled crossing on the A308 near Oakley Green Road will be considered.

Residents were also concerned the homes will be 'too tightly packed-in' leaving not enough space for gardens and parking. This will be considered when outline plans come forward, Wates stated.

To help mitigate the impact on the greenbelt, the developers say the site will have a ’10 percent biodiversity net gain’ with the introduction of public spaces.

New community infrastructure could come forward following engagement from residents and stakeholders. This could include new allotments, community orchards, benches, bins, and outdoor play areas.

A ‘network’ of footpaths and cycleways are a possibility, as well as a new toucan pedestrian crossing in the middle of the developed site.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton & Castle), lead member for Windsor, said: “I think this new way of looking at planning applications, especially larger planning applications such as this one, is a breath-taking way of looking at planning applications going forward.”

It was emphasised the scheme is at a 'very early stage' and is subject to change. Outline plans will be submitted by 2021 and, if approved, the first wave of homes will be delivered by early/mid-2024.

Cllr Carole Da Costa (WWRA, Clewer & Dedworth East), said: “This is one of the biggest developments that Dedworth will have seen in a generation and certainly in my time living here.

“This is very early days, and this piece of land has just come to cabinet now. This is the point in which we start moving forward and ensuring our residents in the two neighbouring wards will hear and be encouraged to engage as much as possible moving forward.”

Two more stakeholder masterplan documents for different sites will be coming forward, including Spencer’s Farm and the controversial Maidenhead Golf Course.