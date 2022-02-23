Consultation open on regeneration of Sawyers Close in Windsor

Housing association Abri is to begin looking at options for the regeneration of Sawyers Close.

In May, it was announced that an area of open space was to be transferred to the housing group to build future affordable homes, disposing of the council-owned land.

Abri is looking to either refurbish or redevelop the existing 1960s flat blocks.

Working with the Royal Borough, Abri will shortly begin the first part of a consultation programme with its customers to understand their future housing needs.

The consultation will run for most of 2022 with each step feeding into the design and specification until a final scheme is agreed.

According to ward councillor Helen Price (The Borough First), this is the first phase of consultations, initially for Sawyers Close residents – with a wider public consultation to come in the next few months.

Though there have been reports that the block is set to be demolished and rebuilt, this is only one possible outcome and much is ‘still being considered’, she said.

Abri says that, in a survey by customers carried out last year, more than 80 per cent of respondents indicated they would be ‘very pleased’ to see the regeneration of the entire estate.

Abri hopes to be able to submit a planning application in early 2023, after a full consultation. It will soon be writing to its customers.

To find out more, visit sawyersclose.com