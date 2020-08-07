Fire crews battle field fire near Dorney

06:39PM, Friday 07 August 2020
Four fire crews battled a blaze which took hold in a field near Dorney this afternoon (Friday).
Two teams from Slough were joined by crews from Maidenhead and Langley after grass had caught fire just off Boveney Road.
A specialist off-road vehicle was used to assist, with firefighters using water from a nearby stream to tackle the fire, at about 2pm today.
The blaze was made difficult by windy conditions, but crews managed to keep it contained to within the field as it approached a nearby row of houses.
Firefighters were there for about an hour.
Slough Fire Station tweeted after the blaze that it had been 'a very hot busy day shift' as they attended incidents 'back to back'.
Currently a very hot busy day shift for Slough crews. Attending many incidents back to back. Including a 4 pump wind driven field fire. Supported by @MaidenheadFS and @LangleyFireStn @RBFRSofficial— Slough Fire Station (@SloughFS) August 7, 2020
