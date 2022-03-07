Firefighters called to oven fire in Dorney Reach

03:29PM, Monday 07 March 2022
Stock image
Firefighters were called to a property in Dorney Reach on Saturday night following a small fire within an oven.
An appliance and crew from Slough and Maidenhead were called to the incident in Meadow Way at 11.13pm on Saturday.
Firefighters used a carbon dioxide extinguisher to put out the fire.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Comments
