SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Firefighters called to oven fire in Dorney Reach

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Firefighters called after oven fire in Dorney Reach

    Stock image

    Firefighters were called to a property in Dorney Reach on Saturday night following a small fire within an oven.

    An appliance and crew from Slough and Maidenhead were called to the incident in Meadow Way at 11.13pm on Saturday.

    Firefighters used a carbon dioxide extinguisher to put out the fire.

    No injuries were reported in the incident.

    Dorney

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved