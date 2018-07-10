SITE INDEX

Tue, 10
20 °C
Wed, 11
23 °C
Thu, 12
26 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Police tell residents to stay indoors after fire breaks out near Datchet

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    Update 3pm: Firefighters remain at the scene after the blaze affected a large patch of land.

    A spokesman for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue said: "The fire involved approximately 60 acres of grass and straw, which firefighters extinguished used six hose reels, four jets and beaters.

    "Crews currently remain on the scene to check that the fire is fully extinguished."

    Update 2.30pm: Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue has said the incident, which was reported at 12.41pm, is ongoing and reiterated the police's message to stay aware from the area.

    A spokeswoman said: "Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Langley, Slough, Maidenhead, Wokingham Road, Ascot, and Windsor have been sent to the scene.

    "Crews from Surrey Fire and Rescue Service, London Fire Brigade and Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service are also supporting at the scene.

    "This incident is currently ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available. In the meantime, please avoid the area if possible."

    1.52pm:

    Police have advised residents near Pococks Lane and Mead Close to stay indoors and close windows and doors after a fire broke out near Datchet.

    Road closures have been implemented but police did not state which streets have been affected.

    The fire, which has blown smoke out over the M4, caused traffic to jam on the motorway.

    Slough Borough Council tweeted that six fire engines have been sent to the scene.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved