Firefighters tackle hay bale blaze in suspected Eton arson

A hay bale was set on fire in Eton last night in what firefighters suspect was arson.

The hay bale, on a field near Eton Wick Road, was attended by two Slough fire crews at midnight last night (Monday), who spent an hour ensuring that the fire was out fully.

No people were harmed in the incident and no one needed to be evacuated.

Crew manager Martyn Howlett suspected arson as the cause of the fire, due to the isolated location and the time of day.

He warned that starting fires in fields in this climate is extremely dangerous, as the dry grass can catch fire and get out of control in moments.

The cause has not yet been confirmed by the police.