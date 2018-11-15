SITE INDEX

    • Cyclist suffers serious injuries following Eton High Street collision

    A cyclist has been left with potentially life-threatening injuries following a collision with a lorry in Eton High Street today.

    South Central Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11:56am and an ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance (TVAA) went to the scene.

    The female cyclist has sustained multiple serious and potentially life-threatening injuries in the incident, which closed the high street.

    After treatment at the scene she was taken to the major trauma centre at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, by ambulance with the critical care team from TVAA travelling on board.

