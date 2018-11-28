Project to restore historic waterway in Eton given council funding

A scheme which will restore water flow through Eton after 80 years has been given a boost of £50,000.

The Eton Brook and Barnes Pool restoration project will see water pass under Baldwin’s Bridge and the restoration of Barnes Pool and its garden.

It will also improve d drainage in South Meadow Lane.

An additional capital budget of £50,000 was approved by the Royal Borough at cabinet on Thursday, November 22. The council had previously given the scheme £50,000 earlier in the year.

The project is being managed by the Eton Community Association and Eton Town Council.

Ros Rivaz, chair of the Eton Community Association, said: “It is exciting hearing the older generation talk about their experiences as young children, blocking the trickle of water in the brook to catch sticklebacks. It is even more thrilling that we are recreating history that old pictures and even older paintings and maps depict.

“Without the support of the council, all our sponsors, and the fabulous experts and companies who continue to advise and support us, we could not have achieved what has been completed so far.

“This additional funding will ensure we finish the project in time for residents, businesses and visitors to enjoy in the spring and summer.

“Local school children from primary up to A-level, are already engaged with the project, and it’s supporting their studies

The additional money will mean landscaping and planting for the next phase can take place in the autumn season rather than wait for the spring.

Cllr Samantha Rayner, lead member for culture and communities (including resident and business services), said: “This special project will rejuvenate a part of Eton to its former glory and give us a glimpse once more of how it was in the past.

“It will be a wonderful addition to the borough’s environmental network and be beneficial to both residents and visitors.”