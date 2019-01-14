Motorists in Eton face six weeks of roadwork disruption

Motorists in Eton can expect disruption for six weeks as the junction of High Street and Keate’s Lane is improved.

According to the Royal Borough the work is necessary to upgrade the existing traffic signal equipment, create a new footway, carriageway surfacing and a wider controlled pedestrian crossing.

The junction will be managed under temporary traffic lights and will be carried out in three phase.

The work will be undertaken by Volker Highways on behalf of the Royal Borough.

Phase one commences today (Monday) and will see three-way temporary traffic signals in place for two weeks.

The traffic signals will be operated manually during peak time and work will be limited to the High Street.

Phase two will begin on Monday, January 28 and will include the installation of traffic signal and lighting equipment. The High Street/Keate’s Lane junction will remain open and managed under three-way temporary signals.

From Monday, February 11 Keate’s Lane between its junctions with High Street and South Meadow Lane will be closed. There will still be access for emergency vehicles and for residents and businesses located within the closure.

Work will include civil engineering work, installation of new lighting and traffic signals and road and footway surfacing.

The road will be closed for two weeks.

A statement from the council reads: “The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience, noise or disruption caused as a result of these works, and would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation while we are on site.”

Anyone with concerns can email highways@rbwm.gov.uk or contact 01628 683868.