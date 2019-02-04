Firefighters called out to overturned car in Eton

05:46PM, Monday 04 February 2019
Firefighters were called out to reports of a car on its roof in Eton today (Monday).
The incident at Somerville Road was attended by two Slough appliances at about 2pm.
When the crews arrived the driver was no longer in the overturned car and was being treated by paramedics.
Firefighters were at the scene for about 15 minutes
