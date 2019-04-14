Firefighters tackle large tyre fire at farm in Eton Wick

Firefighters from across the area have been fighting a large fire in Eton Wick throughout the day.

A total of six fire engines were called out to Crown Farm in Eton Wick Road after three shipping containers full of tyres, car parts, mattresses and other debris caught alight.

Crews from Maidenhead, Slough and Langley were all on the scene, and the fire has continued to burn into the evening. Firefighters predict that it will be out by the end of the day.

The situation was made more difficult by the acrid smoke caused by the burning tyres. A number of horses on the site also had to be moved away from the blaze. No people or horses have been harmed in the incident.

Police and ambulance services were also on hand, with police shutting Eton Wick while the fire was at its worst.

An investigation is currently underway to try and determine whether the fire was arson or accidental.