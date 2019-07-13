Hay bale fires put out in Eton Wick

10:13AM, Saturday 13 July 2019
Two hay bales caught fire in a field in Eton Wick last night (Friday).
One crew from Slough and an off-road vehicle from Maidenhead attended Eton Wick Road at about 8.30pm, spending a couple of hours there.
The bales had caught fire behind a scout hut. Thames Valley Police attended but the cause remains unknown.
