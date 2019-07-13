SITE INDEX

Sat, 13
23 °C
Sun, 14
21 °C
Mon, 15
22 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Hay bale fires put out in Eton Wick

    Firefighters tackle garage fire in Maidenhead

    Two hay bales caught fire in a field in Eton Wick last night (Friday).

    One crew from Slough and an off-road vehicle from Maidenhead attended Eton Wick Road at about 8.30pm, spending a couple of hours there.

    The bales had caught fire behind a scout hut. Thames Valley Police attended but the cause remains unknown. 

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    Pair jailed for drug offences in Maidenhead

    Declan Tye (right) and Sebastien Ford (left)

    Pair jailed for drug offences in Maidenhead

    A police officer has highlighted how impactful stop and searches are after two men were jailed for drug offences in Maidenhead.

    1 comment

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved