Police launch CCTV witness appeal after series of Eton robberies

A teenager was robbed at knifepoint in one of a series of incidents carried out in Eton.

Police have released CCTV images of three boys they are seeking who may have vital information on the string of robberies, which all took place at Dorney Lakes on June 25, July 5 and July 13.

On all three occasions, threats were made to the victims, and in the latest robbery, one offender showed a victim he was carrying a knife.

None of the victims, who are all teenagers, were harmed in the robberies.

Geoff Hart of Amersham CID said: "I am releasing these images as I believe the boys pictured may have vital information that can assist the investigation.

“If you recognise any of the boys, or you are one of them, please contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190192681.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or contact us online.”