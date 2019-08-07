Hay bales deliberately set on fire in Eton

Firefighters were called out twice after people were seen setting fire to hay bales in Eton.

The group of three people were first seen lighting hay bales in a field off Meadow Lane at about 6.30pm.

Two crews from Slough came out and put out the fire, which was ‘luckily not fully engulfed’.

An hour later, there were reports of a second hay bale fire in another field off Meadow Lane.

This time only one Slough engine could attend, as the other was at an RTC in Iver, and so a crew from Beaconsfield had to be dispatched to the scene.

Firefighter Ben Martin-Stone said the bales were ‘deliberately set on fire by people with nothing better to do’.

Mr Martin-Stone said acts like this are ‘a waste of resources, and a waste of time’.

“It’s the damage it could do, if it’s dry it could set fire to the field.”