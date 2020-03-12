Firefighters called to unattended fire in Eton Wick

Langley Fire Station was called out to an unattended fire in open space in Eton Wick last night (Wednesday).

A wooded area on private land collected 30 tonnes of fallen timber, which had been lit and left aflame at 8pm.

The firefighters used one jet to put out the fire, but needed two fire engines, as the blaze was too far away from the nearest hydrant to be reached by one hose reel.

Langley Fire Station issued the following advice:

“Bonfires should always be attended, and you should always have equipment with you to stop the fire spreading.”