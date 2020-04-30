Benches removed on Windsor Bridge after residents complain

The council has temporarily removed benches on Windsor bridge after residents raised concerns about social distancing.

The benches had been initially taped up but the council says people continued to use them.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton and Castle) cabinet member for Windsor said: “There were complaints about social distancing because the bridge is a limited space and if people were sitting on the benches and also leaning on the bridge rails then there is not enough space for walkers, runners and cyclists to navigate between with two metre distancing."

(The benches pictured in March)

The Government announced at the end of March that people should only leave their house for medical needs, shopping, work - if they cannot from home, and one form of exercise per day.

People have been advised to minimise their time spent outside and ensure they are two metres apart from anyone outside of their household.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said the benches will be reinstalled as soon as guidelines are lifted.

A council spokesman said: “The benches on Windsor Bridge were temporarily removed on Monday to ensure residents are adhering to the social distancing guidelines.

"They were initially taped over but this was not a sufficient deterrent and so they have been removed for the time being. They will be reinstalled as soon as the relevant guidelines are lifted.”

On Monday Prime Minster Boris Johnson urged people to be patient as the country remains in lockdown to avoid a second spike of coronavirus infections.

However, Windsor has seen an increase in people evading social distancing rules in recent days.

Cllr Rayner added: “I would like to remind people that social distancing is still important to maintain as we go through this crisis and protect our community and the NHS.”