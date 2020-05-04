Eton College to invest £100 million to address inequality in education

A new social vision has been set up by Eton College to address inequality in education caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The headmaster of the college said the inequality gap in education was widening as a result of COVID-19 and it must 'play our part' as an educational charity and address this.

On Saturday it was announced the college would invest £100 million over the next five years on four key initiatives.

This includes increasing financial aid for disadvantaged families by offering 140 free places at the school by 2025 and developing and extending the college's online education platform EtonX.

The college will also develop a national network of partner schools and youth clubs and work with the Government to set up new selective sixth form colleges to aid social mobility in locations outside of London and the South East.

In a video published on its website, headmaster Simon Henderson said: “There is no doubt that the inequality gap in education is widening as a result of COVID-19 and we must play our part as an educational charity to help address this where we can.”

Half of the costs will be financed from endowments which the college had already committed to spend on these initiatives and the remaining £50 million will be raised through donations and revenue from EtonX.

Mr Henderson added: “I believe passionately that this is the right thing for Eton to be doing.

"It is the right example to set our boys, it is the right ambition to set our staff, it is the right development of our charitable goals and it is the right contribution to our national need.”