Burglar who broke into sleeping man's house sentenced to two years in prison

A man has been sentenced to more than two years’ imprisonment for a burglary in Eton.

Dean Winfield, aged 41, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in a dwelling in a hearing at Reading Crown Court yesterday (November 16).

He was jailed for two years and four months.

At around 1.50am on October 1, Winfield gained entry to a property using keys that had been left in the front door in King Stable Street .

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was sleeping upstairs.

Upon entering the house, Winfield stole a gym bag containing personal items and a drill.

A few days later, Winfield returned to the address and returned the keys to the victim, stating that he had found them.

Winfield was identified by the victim who saw him a week later walking in Eton High Street and called police, who attended and arrested him.

Winfield was charged with the offence on October 11.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kelly Davis of the Priority Crime Team, based at Maidenhead police station, said:

“Burglary is a horribly invasive crime and Winfield took advantage of an opportunity to illegally enter a property and steal property from within.

“He was later identified and arrested, and I would like to thank the victims for their help in identifying Winfield and bringing him to justice.

“He will now have to serve a prison sentence as a result of his actions.

“Thames Valley Police will continue to target those who commit burglaries in the Thames Valley and bring offenders to justice.”