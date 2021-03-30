Police identify men in public order investigation in Eton Wick

04:19PM, Tuesday 30 March 2021
Thames Valley Police has identified three men it believes may have information about a racially aggravated public order offence in Eton Wick.
The force published an image earlier today in connection with the incident that took place on February 15.
No arrests have been made.
It thanked the public for sharing the appeal.
