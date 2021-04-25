UPDATE: Suspected 'World War Two' device made safe in Eton

Update - 8:45pm: Thames Valley Police has confirmed a device believed to be from the Second World War has been 'made safe' in Eton.

A member of the public discovered the item in a public car park off the High Street at about 6.30pm.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene and has now made the device safe.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: "A device, believed to be from World War II, has been made safe by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD).

"Thames Valley Police is now lifting the cordon and residents can return to their properties.

"We would like to thank residents for their cooperation while the force and our colleagues from EOD were at the scene."

