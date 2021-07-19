SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Sound of siren spooks residents after 'system fault' at Eton College

    James Bagley. Local Democracy Reporter

    Sound of siren spooks residents after 'system fault' at Eton College

    Loud air raid-like sirens startled many sleeping residents in Windsor and Eton due to a 'system fault' at Eton College.

    Locals jumped out of their beds in the early hours at about 4:15am on a Saturday, July 17, after sirens were heard across the towns.

    One resident claimed they heard the loud noises as far as Cippenham village in neighbouring Slough.

    In a statement, Eton College confirmed the loud siren noise came from them due to a 'system fault'.

    They said: “On Saturday morning the school emergency siren was set off due to a system fault which has now been rectified. We apologise to local residents for the disturbance this caused.”

    Nothing was reported to Thames Valley Police.

    Eton & Eton Wick

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved