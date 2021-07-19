Sound of siren spooks residents after 'system fault' at Eton College

Loud air raid-like sirens startled many sleeping residents in Windsor and Eton due to a 'system fault' at Eton College.

Locals jumped out of their beds in the early hours at about 4:15am on a Saturday, July 17, after sirens were heard across the towns.

One resident claimed they heard the loud noises as far as Cippenham village in neighbouring Slough.

In a statement, Eton College confirmed the loud siren noise came from them due to a 'system fault'.

They said: “On Saturday morning the school emergency siren was set off due to a system fault which has now been rectified. We apologise to local residents for the disturbance this caused.”

Nothing was reported to Thames Valley Police.