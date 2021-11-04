Listed Eton building placed on 'at risk' register

A listed building in Eton which is in ‘poor’ condition has been added to an ‘at-risk’ register compiled by Historic England.

The structure, known as The Cock Pitt and located at 47-49 High Street, is one of the latest additions to the Heritage at Risk Register 2021.

The annual report, which was published today (Thursday), is a 'health-check' of the most historic places in England, with buildings on the list at risk of being ‘lost forever’ due to decay or neglect.

Grade II listed The Cock Pitt is vacant and is said to be in ‘poor’ condition by Historic England, which added that the timber-framed building had undergone some renovation works.

Works commenced to turn the building into residential – with commercial units on the ground floor – but the developer suffered financial difficulties and work stopped, leaving the building ‘partially stripped’ and in ‘deteriorating condition’.

A document known as an ‘Urgent Works Notice’ to secure the building was served last year, which was complied with by the owner, and the property is now for sale.

Over the last year, 130 historic buildings and sites have been added to the register because of their condition, with some 233 saved.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “This year’s register demonstrates that looking after and investing in our historic places can bring communities together, contribute to the country’s economic recovery and help tackle climate change.

“Our historic places deserve attention, investment and a secure future.”

Visit historicengland.org.uk/whats-new/news/heritage-at-risk-2021/