SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Neighbouring bonfire causes shed fire in Eton Wick

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Neighbouring bonfire causes shed fire in Eton Wick

    Stock image

    Firefighters were called to a shed fire in Eton Wick after a neighbouring bonfire set it alight on Tuesday afternoon.

    Slough Fire Station responded to the blaze at around 2.15pm in Colenorton Crescent after residents at the property noticed their shed was on fire.

    The blaze destroyed the shed as well as part of the fence.

    No casualties were reported in the incident.

    Eton & Eton Wick

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved