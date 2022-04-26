Neighbouring bonfire causes shed fire in Eton Wick

06:01PM, Tuesday 26 April 2022
Firefighters were called to a shed fire in Eton Wick after a neighbouring bonfire set it alight on Tuesday afternoon.
Slough Fire Station responded to the blaze at around 2.15pm in Colenorton Crescent after residents at the property noticed their shed was on fire.
The blaze destroyed the shed as well as part of the fence.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
