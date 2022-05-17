Jail for pair who bundled disabled pensioner into car boot in Eton

CCTV footage has captured the moment two men tipped a disabled pensioner into the back of his car before slamming the boot shut.

The unprovoked attack took place in Eton High Street on September 19.

The victim, a man in his 70s, was loading items into his car when Micky Smith and Tommy Buckland bundled him into the back of his vehicle and slammed the boot.

CCTV caught the pair walking off and leaving the elderly man stranded before nearby members of the public came to his aid.

Sentenced



Two men have been sentenced for an assault in Windsor.



Micky Smith, aged 37 and Tommy Buckland, aged 35, pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday (11/5).



Smith, 37, of Sutton Lane, Slough, and Tommy Buckland, 35, of Montrose Avenue, Datchet, pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The pair received jail terms of one year and nine months at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday.

Investigating officer, PC James Smith, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “This was a unprovoked attack in broad daylight on a vulnerable, disabled, elderly man whose life was turned upside down through no fault of his own.

“I am glad that Smith and Buckland have been taken off our streets making them safer for us all.

“I hope the sentence provides them with an opportunity to reflect upon their actions.

“I would like to express my deepest thanks to the members of the public who came forward as witnesses who helped secure this conviction.”