Firefighters tackle large crop fire in Eton Wick

04:55PM, Saturday 30 July 2022
Firefighters were called to the scene of a field fire in Eton Wick on Saturday afternoon.
A spokesman for Langley fire station told the Express that crews attended the blaze near to Boveney Lock just after 3pm, and were on the scene for more than an hour.
Crews from Windsor were also in attendance, although the fire has since been extinguished.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
