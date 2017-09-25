1705 Restaurant & Bar launched in Old Windsor

The signature dish of a new restaurant will be Buccleuch steak.

The 1705 Restaurant & Bar at the Beaumont Estate hotel in Old Windsor opened its doors last week. As well as the steak, expertly reared and hung by Scottish farmers, diners can also sample ham hock and pea terrine, lamb double cutlets and chargrilled tiger prawn linguine.

A courtyard wood-fired pizza oven be working all year round, for those who want to eat outside on the new terrace or inside in the dining room.

Restaurant manager Asuman Kocak said: “We are excited in the antici-pation of welcoming the local community and hotel residents back in to the totally re-imagined restaurant and bar.

“Our desire is for it to become the location of choice.”