New 'fine wine and champagne bar' could be coming to Windsor

03:14PM, Thursday 11 August 2022
A new 'fine wine and champagne bar' could be opening in Thames Avenue, Windsor
A fine wine and champagne bar could be setting up shop in Windsor if a licensing application is approved by the council.
A new premises licence application has been submitted by a company called La Plancette Ltd at 6 George V Place, Thames Avenue.
The application to the Royal Borough is for a ‘fine wine and champagne bar’ which will also be serving a range of refreshments and cold platters.
Applicants are seeking permission to sell alcohol on and off the premises Monday to Sunday from 11am-10pm as part of their licensing application.
The last day for representations to the Royal Borough is Tuesday, August 23.
