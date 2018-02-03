Sat, 03
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding date set

Stephen Delahunty

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to marry at Windsor Castle

Princess Eugenie and her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank will marry on Friday, October 12, her father, the Duke of York, has announced.

The Queen’s granddaughter will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after the pair revealed their engagement in Nicaragua last month.

At the time a statement from Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank.

