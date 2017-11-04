Delays expected after multi-vehicle crash

04:24PM, Saturday 04 November 2017
Police are advising drivers to avoid Oakley Green Road in Windsor after a multi-vehicle crash earlier this afternoon.
The incident at the junction with Windsor Road happened at around 2pm.
South Central Ambulance Service and Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.
Updates to follow.
