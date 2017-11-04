Sat, 04
13 °C
Sun, 05
10 °C
Mon, 06
10 °C
SECTION INDEX

Delays expected after multi-vehicle crash

Stephen Delahunty

Delays expected after multi-vehicle crash

Police are advising drivers to avoid Oakley Green Road in Windsor after a multi-vehicle crash earlier this afternoon.

The incident at the junction with Windsor Road happened at around 2pm.

South Central Ambulance Service and Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.

Updates to follow.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved