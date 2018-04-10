Long delays on M4 after incidents eastbound

05:43PM, Tuesday 10 April 2018
All lanes at junction five of the M4 eastbound have been shut following a collision between vehicles.
Firefighters from Windsor and Beaconsfield have also been sent to the M4 following reports of ‘another RTC (road traffic collision)’ on the motorway between junction six and seven, near Slough.
The incident is not expected to clear until 7.15pm.
Rail users are also facing disruption.
A signalling problem between Hayes and Harlington and Paddington is causing some lines towards London to be blocked.
Disruption is expected until 6.30pm.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A carer from Slough who burgled the 78-year-old woman she was supposed to be looking after, has been jailed for three years.
A war of words between Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead (RBWM) cabinet members and the leader of Slough Borough Council (SBC) has broken out on Twitter.