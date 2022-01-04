M4 crash: Two lanes closed eastbound between Langley and M25

04:02PM, Tuesday 04 January 2022
Two lanes of the M4 are currently closed on the eastbound carriageway between Langley and the M25 following a crash.
National Highways said normal traffic flow is expected to return between 5.30pm and 5.45pm.
Drivers should expect delays of 15 minutes.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Three puppies will be spending their first Christmas in loving homes after being found wandering the streets when they were only a few weeks old.
Overnight closures are planned on the M4 this weekend for smart motorway works.
Coronavirus cases in Windsor and Maidenhead have surged by more than 50 per cent compared to the previous week, the latest figures show.