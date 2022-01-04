SITE INDEX

    • M4 crash: Two lanes closed eastbound between Langley and M25

    M4 closure scheduled for the weekend

    Two lanes of the M4 are currently closed on the eastbound carriageway between Langley and the M25 following a crash.

    National Highways said normal traffic flow is expected to return between 5.30pm and 5.45pm.

    Drivers should expect delays of 15 minutes.

    Langley

