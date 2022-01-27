UPDATE: M4 reopens following 'serious collision' on Thursday morning

UPDATE - 11.57am: Thames Valley Police has confirmed the M4 has reopened following a 'serious collision' in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Drivers are advised to 'review traffic alerts for the surrounding areas' with minor delays expected in nearby towns.

⚠️⚠️ M4 RE-OPENED ⚠️⚠️



Thank you again for your patience and understanding in this matter. Our advice is to review traffic alerts for the surrounding areas as we anticipate minor delays in local towns whilst the traffic sorts itself out.



Thanks again #P6110 https://t.co/F1OfKMzHGT pic.twitter.com/zsNoDIRAnI — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) January 27, 2022

The M4 eastbound has been closed between junctions 5 (Langley, Staines) and 4B (M25) following a ‘serious collision’ at 4.34am this morning (Thursday).

Drivers are currently experiencing severe delays of up to 90 minutes with tailbacks stretching for five miles past junction 6.

With the road expected to remain closed for the rest of the morning, drivers are being advised to follow the route marked by the hollow diamond diversion symbol on local road signs.

The diversion is as follows:

Leave the M4 at Junction 5. At the roundabout use the 3rd exit and join the A4 (London Road).

Continue on the A4 for approximately 2 miles, passing over the M25 to the junction with the A3044 (Stanwell Moor Road). Select the right turn lanes on approach to the Junction.

Turn right onto the A3044, and continue for approximately 2 miles to the A3113 roundabout. At the roundabout use the 3rd exit and join the A3113 Airport Way.

Continue to the M25 Junction 14 interchange (Poyle) roundabout. At the roundabout, use the 3rd exit and join the M25 Clockwise carriageway.

Continue to Junction 15 and using the nearside lanes, join the M25 Link Road for the M4 Eastbound, Signed for Central London and Heathrow Airport. Re-join the main M4 Eastbound carriageway.