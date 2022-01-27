Pedestrian dies after being struck by lorry on M4

Police have confirmed that a woman has died after being struck by a lorry on the M4 on Thursday morning.

At around 4.15am, a woman was seen walking on the carriageway of the M4 between junctions 5 and 4B eastbound towards London when the collision took place.

The M4 eastbound was closed for several hours whilst police investigated the incident, but has now re-opened.

The driver of the lorry was not injured in the incident, and no arrests have been made.

Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Matt Cadmore of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Taplow, said: “This was a tragic incident which has very sadly resulted in the death of a female pedestrian.

“I am appealing to anybody who was driving on the M4 at around the time of the collision to please check their dash-cam footage and contact Thames Valley Police if it has captured anything that can assist this investigation.

“I would also urge anybody who saw the female on the carriageway in the moments leading up to the collision, or who witnessed the incident, to please get in touch.

“You can do so by calling 101, or report online, quoting incident reference number 0200 of 27 January.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the victim’s next of kin, and that remains one of our top priorities at this time.”