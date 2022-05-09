SITE INDEX

    • SMART MOTORWAYS: Latest closures planned on M4

    MAIDENHEAD 134199-6

    More closures are planned on the M4 this weekend as works continue on the smart motorway project.

    The motorway will be shut in both directions between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 8pm on Saturday, May 14 to 6am on Monday, May 16.

    Overnight closures are also planned on Tuesday, May 10 between Junction 10 (Winnersh Interchange) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead).

    The motorway will be shut in both directions between the two junctions from 8pm to 6am the following morning.

