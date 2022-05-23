SMART MOTORWAYS: Latest closures planned on M4

05:27PM, Monday 23 May 2022
Closures are planned on the M4 between Langley and the M25 this weekend for smart motorway works.
National Highways has announced overnight closures will be in place on the following days:
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Burnham Park Academy and a scenic spot near Windsor and Eton Bridge are among the locations to feature in a new romantic drama on Netflix.
More closures are planned on the M4 this weekend as works continue on the smart motorway project.
A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued across Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead.