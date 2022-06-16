UPDATE: Elderly driver hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after Langley M4 crash

10:33AM, Thursday 16 June 2022
UPDATE - 1.23pm: An elderly driver has been taken to a major trauma unit following a collision on the M4 near Langley this morning.
A spokesperson for South Central Ambulance Service confirmed that a 71-year-old female was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford following the collision just before 8.30am on Thursday.
They added that the collision involved the 71-year-old and the driver of a lorry.
A spokesperson for National Highways also said there had been an oil spillage in the second lane, which forced a temporary closure. All lanes have since been reopened.
UPDATE - 11.04am: All lanes between Junctions 5 and 4B have reopened following this morning's incident. There are no reports of delays according to Traffic England.
Delays are expected to last throughout the morning (Thursday) following a collision on the M4 eastbound.
According to Traffic England, two lanes are currently shut between Junction 5 (Langley) and 4B (M25) following a collision shortly after 8am.
The incident is unlikely to be cleared until 1pm at the earliest, with traffic conditions returning to normal between 1.30pm and 1.45pm.
More to follow.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
More than 50 street parties are set to take place this weekend across the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.
Closures are planned on the M4 between Langley and the M25 this weekend for smart motorway works.
Live coverage of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations taking place this weekend.