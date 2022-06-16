UPDATE: Elderly driver hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after Langley M4 crash

UPDATE - 1.23pm: An elderly driver has been taken to a major trauma unit following a collision on the M4 near Langley this morning.

A spokesperson for South Central Ambulance Service confirmed that a 71-year-old female was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford following the collision just before 8.30am on Thursday.

They added that the collision involved the 71-year-old and the driver of a lorry.

A spokesperson for National Highways also said there had been an oil spillage in the second lane, which forced a temporary closure. All lanes have since been reopened.

UPDATE - 11.04am: All lanes between Junctions 5 and 4B have reopened following this morning's incident. There are no reports of delays according to Traffic England.

Delays are expected to last throughout the morning (Thursday) following a collision on the M4 eastbound.

According to Traffic England, two lanes are currently shut between Junction 5 (Langley) and 4B (M25) following a collision shortly after 8am.

The incident is unlikely to be cleared until 1pm at the earliest, with traffic conditions returning to normal between 1.30pm and 1.45pm.

More to follow.