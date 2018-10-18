Review: The Magic of Motown at the Theatre Royal Windsor

Toe tappingly, thigh slappingly good!

The opening night for Magic of Motown at Theatre Royal Windsor definitely went off with a bang.

With various Motown hits performed such as Heard it on the Grapevine, Dancing in the Street, My Girl, Blame it on the Boogie and much more, it was hard to sit still.

The audience were all moving, from tapping their feet and clapping their hands to jumping up and down and waving their arms around.

The way that the cast interacted with the audience was brilliant and only added to the already great atmosphere. It was clear from the applause in the audience that the favourites were Lionel Ritchie and of course, The Jackson 5.

It was lovely to see the cast taking the time to meet and great people at the bar during the interval.

The musicians were brilliant and each had their own unique qualities to bring to the performance. The whole team worked well together to create a show that was enjoyable for people of all ages.

The song choices, the dance moves and the outfits combined were clearly very well thought out. As well as the music, the casts various wardrobe changes were all in keeping with the Motown era and theme.

Personally my favourite song choices had to be Diana Ross's Endless love and Ain't No Mountain High Enough and also My Girl by the Temptations.

If you haven't already purchased tickets to the show, don’t worry because the show is running until Saturday and there are still tickets available, for more information or to book tickets, just visit www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk or call the box office on 01753853888